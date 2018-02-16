Pancake giveaway at Melton church was flipping marvellous and a sweet success

Have your say

Hungry visitors to St Mary’s Church, Melton, enjoyed more than 200 free pancakes, tea and coffee on Shrove Tuesday morning.

The generous gesture was the church’s gift to the community to mark the beginning of the season of Lent.

The North Transept was full of people who attended to enjoy the pancakes, which came with a selection of sweet fillings, and to look around the recently refurbished church building.

Karen Balding, one of the organisers, said: “It was a very successful and enjoyable morning thanks to a hard-working and enthusiastic team of helpers.

“Many thanks to them, and to the people who came along to support us and enjoy a free pancake.”

Morrisons deserve a special mention for their kind donation towards the cost of the pancakes.