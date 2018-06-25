Pam celebrates her 102nd birthday at Old Dalby home

One of the oldest people still alive in the Melton borough has celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Pam Cates, who has lived at Hunter’s Lodge retirement home at Old Dalby for nearly 13 years, was born in June 1916, when the First World War had already been raging for two years.

During the Second World War she was evacuated from London and relocated to Maidenhead where she became a kindergarten teacher.

Pam has two sons and a daughter, who lives in America and who she last visited when she was 93.

She had a love of travel later in life and went with her daughter to Greece, Turkey, Iceland and Hawaii.

Pam continued to keep active taking daily walks in the garden until she broke her hip about four years ago.

Animals have always been a passion and she even has her own budgie at Hunter’s Lodge called Teddy.

Home manager Lisa Smith said: “Pam enjoys visits from all her friends and family and has someone come to see her most days.”

Pam enjoyed a small party with relatives and residents with a special cake to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.