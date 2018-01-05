Pair’s dog show at Colston Bassett raises £237 for Rainbows Hospice

Have your say

Relatives from Stathern have successfully held a fun dog show for a charity which cares for youngsters in the East Midlands with life-limiting illnesses.

Animal lover Gill Hewitt and her granddaughter Lucy organised the event at Colston Bassett, which raised £237 for Rainbows Hospice.

The family-friendly fundraiser at the village hall featured several classes for canines and their owners to enter including fancy dress, cutest puppy, best rescue dog and much more.

Rosettes for winners and certificates for children were given to those who took part.