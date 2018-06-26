Owners and their mutts strut their stuff in Great British Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle

Proud dog owners and their pets hardly paws-ed for breath during a charity walk to support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The Great British Dog Walk took place around the grounds of Belvoir Castle on Sunday, June 17, and many families, couples, independent walkers and organised walking groups attended to lap up its doggy-loving vibe.

The event attracted 236 people and over 200 of their VIPs (very important puppies) completed the three or eight kilometre stroll.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “It was a fantastic day. Our volunteers did an amazing job and there was a good fun atmosphere.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the walks, demos and dog show. The sunshine and stunning scenery certainly helped too. Thanks to everyone involved.”

The Great British Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle was one of 20 fun-filled fundraisers taking place around the UK to ensure more hearing dogs can be trained to bring life transforming benefits to deaf children and adults. For more information about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk