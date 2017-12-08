Operator of Melton’s major leisure facilities celebrates national award for swimming commitment

The operator of Melton’s major leisure facilities has been handed a prestigious industry award for the seventh year in a row, recognising its commitment to swimming.

Everyone Active, which operates Melton Sports Village and Waterfield Leisure Centre in partnership with Melton Borough Council, was named Facility Operator of the Year at the Swim England National Awards.

The accolade was presented by Olympic diver, Leon Taylor, at an event held last month in the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall.

Jacqui Tillman, Everyone Active’s group swim manager, said: “We’re delighted to have won this prestigious award for the seventh year.

“It reflects our commitment to developing exciting pool-based activities and ensuring as many people as possible get active in the water.

“Swimming is a fantastic way to improve a person’s health and wellbeing, and we look forward to continuing our work with Swim England and our local authority partners to ensure more people benefit from developing this life-saving skill.”