Opening of Melton’s partial bypass may be delayed to 2023

Motorists may have to wait a bit longer to start using the planned new partial bypass for Melton after it emerged today (Wednesday) that the opening may be delayed by up to nine months.

With funding in place and planning permission approved for the £63.5million Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) it was expected to be open by May 2022.

But, Leicestershire County Council have now revealed the scheme could take longer to start because of the preparatory work required.

Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, told the Melton Times: “Construction is set to start in Summer 2020 with preliminary works, which include carrying out surveys and detailed site investigations and clearances.

“The main build of the relief road will then follow in Spring 2021 with a current estimated completion date of early 2023, although this could be significantly sooner, depending on the length of time which statutory procedures may take.”

Byron Rhodes, county council member for Belvoir and a long-time campaigner for the road, played down the delay, commenting : “I asked to be able to drive down the new road on my 80th birthday, which is on May 23, 2022.

“All being well it will be in a car - but if not it will be in a dumper truck.

“The important thing is the road is being constructed.”