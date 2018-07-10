One hundred do ninth annual Melton Pork Pie Pedal

Around 100 people bared the hot weather and took to the saddle for the ninth annual Melton Pork Pie Pedal.

The charity bike ride, which featured 50, 60 or 70 mile routes, saw cyclists set off from Saxby Road in Melton to Rutland Water, heading around the reservoir and then coming back to Melton.

Tackling the lanes of Leicestershire PHOTO: Tim Williams

Olivia Stapleton, one of the organisers, said: “We did notice people going a bit faster, though I’m sure that was due to a certain football game on that afternoon!

“As per usual, we were supported by Samworth Brothers who generously provided pork pies and sandwiches, and Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons who donated fruit, water and other items.

“A special thanks goes to Melton Foxes Football Club and Rutland Water who have once again allowed us to use their facilities. Thanks also goes to Will Goodbourn who stepped in last minute to provide sport massage for cyclists and all of our wonderful volunteers who work so hard to make the day so very enjoyable.”

This year’s event raised in excess of £8,000 for Young Minds, a leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

Riders set off to Rutland Water PHOTO: Tim Williams

All smiles at the start of the day PHOTO: Tim Williams