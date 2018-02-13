Olympic swimmer Joanne Jackson visits schools near Melton to encourage sport participation

British Olympic swimming medallist Joanne Jackson has visited two primary schools near Melton to encourage physical activity and inspire the next sporting stars.

Joanne visited Queniborough Primary School, through the Sports for Schools scheme, to facilitate a sponsored fitness afternoon for the children.

Pupils at Ab Kettleby Primary School with Olympic swimmer Joanne Jackson PHOTO: Supplied

After she had put pupils through their paces, Joanne then spent half an hour talking to them about her sport and career.

The prolific swimming achiever also visited Ab Kettleby Primary School to lead an inspirational ‘Olympic Values’ assembly and Q+A session, as a worthy reward for the children’s sporting achievement recently.

The school regularly take part in an initiative called ‘The Golden Mile’ whereby the children walk a distance every day (in miles) and log their progress to earn recognition for their efforts, whilst keeping fit and healthy.

Between May and June last year Ab Kettleby pupils also participated in the #GoForGoldChallenge in conjunction with Dame Kelly Holmes. They clocked up many miles, finishing fourth in the country.