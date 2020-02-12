Old Dalby residents fined £1,000 for failing to clean up their garden

Householders at Old Dalby have been fined more than £1,000 by a court after failing to respond to a council order to clean up their garden.

Pauline Hutchinson and Garrie Rawson were both convicted in their absence, at Leicester Magistrates Court, of not complying to a Community Protection Notice issued by Melton Council.

The notice was served on them last March following a complaint the council received about unsightly waste in their garden, on Greaves Avenue.

Environmental enforcement and tenancy officers had been trying to engage with the couple for a number of weeks offering support, guidance and extra time to comply, say the council.

The authority said it was left with no alternative but to instruct its legal team to prosecute as well as incurring significant clean up costs after the pair chose to ignore their offers of advice and support.

Councillor Alan Pearson, the council’s portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “When using a combination of advice, support and enforcement, most residents respond to resolve the problem.

“In this instance, despite the considerable support offered by the council, we have had to use our enforcement and subsequently legal powers to support the local community affected by this anti-social-behaviour.”

Councillor Pearson said the court penalties would serve as a warning to other residents who fail to keep their properties tidy.

He added: “Melton borough is a great place to live and we want to keep the borough a clean and tidy area for the residents.

“This successful prosecution should send a clear message that the council takes its responsibility seriously and will take action against those who are causing trouble in the community.”

Rawson was fined £660 by magistrates and also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £66.

The fine Hutchinson was £220 and she also has to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.