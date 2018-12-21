Old Dalby celebrates getting £80k grant from National Lottery for exciting heritage project

A Christmas lunch was enjoyed by the residents of Old Dalby in the village hall to celebrate the building receiving a substantial Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Old Dalby Village Hall and Old Dalby and Queensway Heritage Group have been awarded £80,000 for an exciting heritage project, “Discovering and preserving Old Dalby’s Heritage.”

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project focuses on preserving the Victorian village hall (originally the village school) and gathering together information in a digital archive about the story of Old Dalby and Queensway, including the Old Dalby Depot. There are also plans to carry out oral history interviews and hold community heritage events involving the school and Scouts.

“We are really excited that we will be able to preserve the hall and involve different groups in bringing our heritage to life,” said George Law, chairman of the village hall committee.

“We still need to raise more funding but this is a great start.”