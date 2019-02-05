Nominations sought for Melton Mayor’s Awards 2019

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, is inviting worthy nominations for her Mayor’s Awards.

Despite asking councillors to put forward anyone in their wards for her consideration this year, Mrs Chandler is still accepting nominations from within the community.

There are three categories to put people forward for.

Mayor’s Award of Merit recognises those who make a voluntary and selfless contribution to the community.

Melton Borough Award acknowledges those who provide an outstanding service to the borough through their job role. This may may include paid employment.

Young Citizen Award recognises the positive role young people play in the community (up to 25 years of age ).

The Mayor’s Awards are to celebrate the borough’s “unsung heroes” who give their time and energy to help others. Nominations must be about service to the borough but the nominee doesn’t have to live in the borough.

Nominations can be made now until March 18 by emailing mayor@melton.gov.uk or writing to the Mayor c/o Parkside, Station Approach, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH.