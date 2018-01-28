Nominations are sought for Melton Mayor’s Awards 2018

Mayor of Melton Tejpal Bains is inviting worthy nominations for his Mayor’s Awards.

There are three categories to put people forward for.

Mayor’s Award of Merit recognises those who make a voluntary and selfless contribution to the community.

Melton Borough Award acknowledges those who provide an outstanding service to the borough through their job role. This may may include paid employment.

Young Citizen Award recognises the positive role young people play in the community (upper age limit now 25).

The Mayor said: “Since May, when I was privileged to take on the role of First Citizen to represent the borough I have met some of the people in our community who volunteer to help others all year round. I’m passionate about continuing the Mayor’s Awards for 2018 and ask for your support in celebrating and publicly thanking these people who give their time and energy to help others.”

To nominate a person or organisation for any of the award categories you must complete an online nomination form by visiting http://www.melton.gov.uk/info/1001/mayor/180/mayor_awards_2017, call the Mayor’s office on (01664) 502314 or email Mayor@melton.gov.uk for a form.

The closing date for completed nomination forms to be received is Monday, March 5.