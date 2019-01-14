Nominate now in Melton Mayor’s Awards

Melton residents have a chance to vote for people who make a real difference to the town in this year’s Mayor’s Awards.

The format is slightly different this year in that the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, has asked all councillors to put forward any worthy candidates in their wards for her consideration. However, she is still going to consider any nominations from within the community.

The Mayor’s Awards are to celebrate the borough’s “unsung heroes” who give their time and energy to help others. Nominations must be about service to the borough but the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to live in the borough.

Nominations can be made now until March 18 by contacting the Mayor’s office at mayor@melton.gov.uk or writing to the Mayor c/o Parkside, Station Approach, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH.

An individual or a group can be nominated based on the following criteria:

Mayor’s Award

- make an outstanding and selfless contribution to the community

- are kind, thoughtful and helpful and do not expect reward

- are entitled to special recognition for services to the community

Melton Borough Award

- make a contribution to the life of the borough e.g. promotion of the borough, go beyond job role, benefit others through their work

- can include an individual or organisation or group

- may be in employment or paid for their contribution

Young Citizen (up to 25 years of age)

- promotion of the borough/community

- going beyond job role

- benefiting others due to their work

- implementing innovative ideas

- overcoming personal difficulties