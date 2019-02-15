Nominate an outstanding Melton young person for Rotary Young Citizen Award

The Rotary Clubs of Melton Mowbray and Melton Belvoir are inviting nominations from individuals, local schools, colleges and other youth organisations for Melton’s Young Citizen Award for 2019.

This is an award which recognises that there are many young, positive role models who go out of their way to make a difference and rewards young people who have demonstrated ongoing acts of good citizenship.

Nominations are requested in two age groups: intermediate (aged between 11 and 15) and senior (16 to 20) and can be for individuals or groups. Included are young people who are involved in community work or fund raising, are acting as young carers or make an outstanding contribution to their school or organisation in any way. Sport and extra-curricular activities are included as eligible activities but not academic studies.

The deadline for nominations is March 31. For further information and to submit nominations for the awards email Eric Sylt at eric.sylt@gmail.com

Last year’s Young Citizen of the Year was 17-year-old Zoe Glasgow from Rempstone. She was acknowledged for her voluntary work raising awareness of Turner syndrome, a chromosomal condition that affects development in females.