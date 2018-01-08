Nominate a Melton youngster for distinct recognition from the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire

People in Melton are being urged to nominate inspiring young people for this year’s Lord-Lieutenant’s Award.

Each year, the Lord-Lieutenant celebrates the achievements of young people in Leicester and Leicestershire.

The award scheme is open to all 13 to 19-year-olds. Individuals can be nominated by other young people, their school, parent or carer, as well as any other agency or individual.

This year’s categories celebrate the very best examples of effort and achievement. People can nominate for: Young Braveheart, Young Volunteer, Young Sportsperson and Young Artist.

Like in 2018, a special category, Young Investigator, will commemorate the centenary of the First World War. The award will be given to someone who investigates and presents a piece of creative research which is inspired by the contribution of the Commonwealth countries both on the front line and in support roles behind the line.

The finalists and their parents will be invited to a ‘red carpet’ awards evening and dinner held on Thursday, April 26, hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant.

Category winners will be announced at the awards ceremony - each winner receiving a prize to the value of £500.

The closing date for this year’s nominations for young braveheart, volunteer, sportsperson and artist is January 31, 2018. Entries for young investigator are welcome until February 9, 2018.

The overall Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year, will be chosen from the category winners, and will be presented with an extra special trophy.

For more information visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/llawards