NEWSFLASH: Two arrests made after bottle with flammable liquid was thrown at Melton house

Police have arrested two people in connection with an incident in Melton early this morning (Thursday) where a bottle containing a flammable liquid was thrown at a house.

Stafford Avenue was cordoned off all morning after officers and firefighters were called out at 1.45am.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested in relation to a fire in Melton Mowbray this morning.

“A 36-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man from the area have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

“They are currently in police custody.”

The bottle with flammable liquid caused damage to the outside of the property.

Two people who were inside the property got out without injury.

If anyone has any information about the incident they are asked to call police on 101, quoting 18*298952.