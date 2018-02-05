NEWSFLASH: Man (49) arrested following bungalow fire at Asfordby

Have your say

A 49-year-old man has today been arrested following a fire at a bungalow at Asfordby yesterday (Sunday)

Fire investigators are still at the property, on Station Lane, after five crews of firefighters battled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said this afternoon: “We were called to a property at Station Lane at 5.45pm yesterday following reports of a fire in a bungalow.

“One person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and discharged after treatment.

“A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and he is still in custody.

“The cause is still being investigated and the property remains cordoned off.”

Two crews of firefighters from Melton were joined by others from Oakham, Birstall and the city’s Western Station at the incident, which was first reported at 4.36pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received about a house filling up with smoke and crews were informed that one property was well alight.

“The annex at the rear of the property was well alight and had spread to the house roof space.

“Crews wore six breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a main jet.

“A compressed air foam system was also in use to prevent further fire spread.”

A community first responder also attended the incident, along with a fire command support vehicle from Shepshed and a welfare unit from Kibworth.

More to follow.