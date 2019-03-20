New Wilton Road loos are finally set to open

The long-awaited new public toilets in Wilton Road will finally open on Monday.

Melton Council has spent £400,000 providing new loos in the town centre.

Those in St Mary’s Way, replacing a demolished ageing block of toilets, were opened last month.

Builders were first on site to work on the toilets back in July last year but the council say the schemes have been delayed due to ‘issues regarding underground utilities and other connection issues’.

The authority has moved to clarify the costings for the new loos following some online criticism about the money spent.

It says the total costs included the construction of the building as well as around £72,000 of mechanical and electrical expenses, such as fire alarms, a disabled alarm, payment machines and the disconnection of services, including water and heating.

The investment also covered the demolition of the previous buildings, professional fees for surveys, design and planning work and for utilities and other statutory services.

Retaining the old toilets and upgrading them, the council says, would have cost about £160,000, as well as annual maintenance expenses of £60,000.

The new semi-automatic loos are a much better cost-effective investment, the council believes.

Following a public consultation in 2015, and again in 2016, the council committed to provide new public conveniences at a committee meeting in June 2016. The consultation engaged with over 200 people and took into consideration the views of residents, community and access groups, local businesses and tourists.

Council leader Joe Orson said: “Having modern, welcoming amenities in Melton Mowbray is an essential component of enhancing our town for both residents and visitors alike.

“We are committed to investing in and developing Melton as an attractive place to live, work and visit and building upon our already excellent offering for tourism in the Rural Capital of Food.”