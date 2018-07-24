New wildlife walk for Asfordby Hill School

Children at Asfordby Hill Primary School can now enjoy their wildlife garden again thanks to spruce up work done by Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust’s Grow Wild team.

The labour put in by the gardeners was sponsored by The Melton Building Society to enable children to learn outside and broaden their knowledge and understanding of the natural world.

“The area was very overgrown and unusable,” said David Amps, teacher at the school.

“Thanks to the support of The Melton Building Society our pupils can explore the whole garden using the new woodchip path and learn about nature and gardening outside in the wild.”