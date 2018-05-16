New volunteers join Melton in Bloom after successful recruitment drive

Following a recent recruitment article in the Melton Times several new recruits have joined the friendly Melton in Bloom group.

The team were so delighted that they invited their new helpers to come and see a range of gardening activities around the town.

Not many people realise just how many of the plants and flowers around Melton are looked after and cared for by Melton in Bloom volunteers.

These helpful volunteers of all ages, spend a couple of hours a week mainly in spring and summer tending to the town’s floral displays and then go on to win us an RHS award.

Melton in Bloom chairman Brian Hodder said: “A successful ‘In Bloom’ campaign takes at least a year to fulfill so we’re always pleased to give any of our new helpers a warm welcome.”

The Melton in Bloom team of younger and older volunteers work twelve months of the year to brighten up the town and in recent years have won two Silver Gilt awards.

Their poppy paintings on Wilton Road have been given two individual award certificates too.

Next year this team are aiming for gold.

For more information email meltoninbloom@hotmail.co.uk