New vicars welcomed by parishioners at Somerby

Parishioners and visitors from across the Framland Deanery attended All Saints Church in Somerby to witness the licencing of Rev Neil Stothers as Priest in Charge( Rector Designate), Burrough Hill benefice and Rev Sarah Wright as Associate Priest (House for Duty), Burrough Hill and South Croxton benefices.

The service, hosted by the Area Dean, Rev Peter Hooper, was led by the Bishop of Loughborough, Rt Rev Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani and Archdeacon of Leicester, the Venerable Tim Stratford.

Churchwardens of both benefices, Martin Watts and Dorothy Edwards were present and refreshments were served after the service in the memorial hall.

This was the last of eight licencing services to be held across the Framland Deanery.