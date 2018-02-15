New service launched to support vulnerable people in Melton

Relatives of vulnerable people in the Melton borough can now use a new service to give them peace of mind and ensure their loved ones can continue living independent lives in their own homes.

Melton Council has this week launched ‘timesage’, where elderly residents and people with physical and mental disabilities wear discreet devices to keep them in contact with an emergency response team if they suffer a health problem, have a fall or become lost or disorientated.

Simplified mobile phones available to vulnerable residents through Melton Council's timesage scheme EMN-180213-105331001

The scheme is a major extension of the council’s Lifeline service, which supports older people with the use of emergency alarms.

The scale of ‘timesage’ is unique in the county because it also offers fall detectors worn on the wrist, watches with GPS tracking capabilities and easy-to-use mobile phones, as well as household gadgets such as a special kettle which makes it safe to pour boiling water without the risk of the user scalding themselves.

Families are invited to invest in one of a number of packages, depending on the level of support they need for a loved one.

Council chief executive Edd de Coverly said the scheme will provide income for the council at a time when government funding is being slashed, as well as reducing pressure on social care services by helping people to continue to live independently.

He said: “We think this is something we as a council should be providing, and Melton has a good record in this area through focusing on early intervention.

“If people want to get support for themselves or support for a relative they want to go to someone they can trust, like the local council.”

The initiative is launched as a study shows that the number of people living in the borough aged 75 and over is expected to double to nearly 9,000 residents in the years up to 2036. The HEDNA figures also show a 30 per cent rise in 60 to 74-year-olds.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, is confident there will be a big demand for the new ‘timesage’ service.

He said: “This assistive technology can be of benefit to many residents and give assurance that there is always someone available to help.”

The ‘timesage’ offerings include the basic Lifeline service, one which supports people in the event of a fall, a mobile package to help residents outside their homes, and a home safety option.

Anyone interested can go online to www.timesage.co.uk email timesage@melton.gov.uk or call 01664 502508.