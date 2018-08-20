New president at the helm for Melton Belvoir Rotary Club

Have your say

The presidential leadership of Melton Belvoir Rotary Club has changed hands.

At a special meeting Rotarians and guests welcomed new president Jim Schofield to the role.

Describing the position as “a great honour,” Jim said: “The role means I act as a driving force to help promote Rotary in the town and I also hope to increase membership during my year in office.

“We have a very active programme including projects both for the benefit of the local community and overseas.”

Melton Belvoir Rotary Club aims to do good, have fun and make friends. Last Christmas Santa’s Sleigh, in the run-up to Christmas, raised £8,000 for the club’s charity fund which is used to help support the following causes: Storehouse, Tesco manager’s run for cancer, Shelterbox, Guiders’ Jamboree, Melton Lions’ Christmas parcels, Rotary Inner Wheel, Leicestershire County Council Young Carers, Rotary Life Education Melton, Rotary Foundation, Scouts, 5th Melton Guides, LOROS for Leah Reek, Melton Learning Hub, Birch Wood School, The Farming Community Network, Melton Scouts, Rutland Sailability, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Alan Morement Memorial Fund, Tilinanu Orphanage School in Malawi, Christmas carol service and Christmas food parcels.

The club’s annual programme of awards and competitions, offered to young people and supported by local schools, is also well known and includes: Young Chef, Youth Speaks, Young Writer, Rotary Stars, Young Designer, Young Photographer, Young Citizen and Young Artist.

For more information email enquiries@rotarymelbel.org or visit www.rotarymelbel.org