New powers considered to control dog fouling and anti-social behaviour in Melton

New powers to protect against dog fouling and incidents of anti-social behaviour across the Melton borough are being considered by councillors.

A Dog Control Order is currently in place in the borough and requires dog owners to pick up their pet’s poo in public places.

It is due to expire in October next year and Melton Council is looking into replacing it with the new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) the government is now championing.

The PSPOs, can only be introduced if there is local evidence to support them in specific areas, and they control anti-social behaviour as well as dog fouling.

Members of the council’s new cabinet will discuss the new powers at their meeting on Wednesday and decide whether to consult the public on them in an exercise which would start in July and continue through the summer.

Councillor John Illingworth, portfolio holder for environment and regulatory services on the council, said: “Achieving a clean and attractive environment is one of our Place Priorities.

“We have already increased our capacity to undertake additional environmental enforcement with the appointment of an environmental enforcement officer to proactively tackle issues such as dog fouling and anti-social behaviour.

“If approved by cabinet on June 5 this PSPO consultation will engage with both residents and national bodies such as The Kennel Club in seeking views which will be vital in putting these PSPOs in place and ensuring Melton is an attractive place to live, work and visit.”