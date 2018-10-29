New police chief appointed for Melton area

Police officers in Melton have a new commander after Insp Siobhan Gorman took over this week from Insp Gavin Drummond,

Insp Gorman is now in charge of the the Eastern Counties Neighbourhood policing area, which also covers Harborough and Rutland.

Insp Gavin Drummond, who has left his post as local neighbourhood police chief for Melton

She joined Leicestershire Police in 2002 as a patrol officer based at Charles Street police station in the city and has worked in a variety of roles during her career, including police response, investigation and proactive policing.

Her personal highlights include her role as beat officer on the St Matthew’s Estate, along with Braunstone Beat Sergeant in Leicester.

In addition, Inspector Gorman has performed the role of Deputy Commander both at Spinney Hill and the City Centre. Prior to this, she was a Patrol and Resolution Inspector.

She said: “I am looking forward to building on the great work that’s already going on in Eastern Counties and getting to know everyone.

“I am really passionate about neighbourhood policing.

“For me, it’s important that we understand the entire community and their needs; to build positive and strong relationships and to work with others to problem solve.

“Rural communities bring a different set of challenges and I want to ensure that we focus as a team on the issues that matter most to people living in Harborough, Melton, and Rutland.

“I have a dedicated team of officers and volunteers who want to deliver the best we can to ensure all our community feel safe.

“I am delighted to take up this new role and encourage local people to contact the team with any community concerns they may have or if they wish to join our team as a volunteer to help shape the area they live and work in.”

Insp Drummond who has been head of Eastern Counties for three years and is moving to join the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

He is proud of his achievements in the Melton area and has been recalling the highlight from his time as commander.

“There have been lots of highlights over the last three years including the hard work of several agencies in ensuring that Melton achieved the accolade of being the first town in Leicestershire to receive the prestigious Purple Flag award in relation to its safe and enjoyable night time economy,” said Insp Drummond.

“My teams in partnership with the community safety teams have worked hard to try and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour as well as protecting vulnerable people.

“I have been pleased to see that out determination to tackle drug use and related ASB has resulted in a number of recent arrests, recovery of drugs and money and the closure of repeat problem locations.

“Other highlights include some outstanding contributions from our local volunteers including the development of our heritage watch volunteers who support local historic buildings and sites from theft and criminal damage, our group of Melton CCTV volunteers for winning the outstanding team performance award and our amazing volunteer Roger Petchey who received a lifetime achievement award for his services to policing.”

Insp Drummond added: “I have been lucky to serve the communities of Melton, Market Harborough and Rutland and will always fondly look back at my experiences over the last three years.”