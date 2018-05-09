New Melton soft play centre is in memory of Luke

Have your say

A Melton mum whose 12-year-old son was killed in a lorry crash is keeping his memory alive by opening a soft play area for town children.

Luke Bayes Aitken died three years ago after his father, Tony Aitken, lost control of a Ford Transit Tipper truck on Langar Industrial Estate.

Luke Bayes Aitken, who was 12 when he was killed in a lorry incident EMN-180805-181831001

Aitken was jailed for more than five years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Luke’s mum, Amy, has been trying to rebuild her life since the tragedy.

She wanted to create something in honour of her son’s life and Kingdom 4.5 Soft Play, on North Street, was the result.

The name comes from the date of Luke’s death - May 4, which was also his birthday.

Amy said: “I had some insurance money from Luke being killed and I wanted to make sure it went to something for local children.

“I wanted to start something which would always be there in my son’s memory.”

Many of the children who enjoy play time at The Old Dairy site are from disadvantaged families.

Amy and Joanna Kavanagh have also started sessions for children with special educational needs.

“Luke was a special child and I wanted to make sure we could also take other children like him,” said Amy, who has a son Reese (9) and a daughter Lily-Bow, who is 25 months old.

The soft play centre is open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

After Luke died, there was a big outpouring of public support in the borough for Amy and her family.

People and businesses rallied round to raise funds.

John Ferneley College, where Luke went to school, opened a memorial garden with a bench, to remember him.

Amy added: “It has been three years now since we lost Luke.

“But I am glad that we can provide somewhere in his memory where underprivileged families can bring their children and which doesn’t cost them a lot of money.”

Go to the soft play centre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Kingdom45Softplay to find out more about it.