New Melton public toilets finally set to open

The first block of new Melton public toilets is finally set to be opened next month, the borough council confirmed today.

Work on the facilities in St Mary’s Way and Wilton Road, which is costing £400,000, began in July and they were initially expected to be open in December.

But Melton Council say ‘issues regarding underground utilities and other connection issues have meant the completion of the sites has been delayed’.

The St Mary’s Way lavatories will now be open on February 20 and the Wilton Road WCs by the end of March.

Users will be charged 30p each time they use them to contribute to maintenance costs.

Leader of the council, Councillor Joe Orson Said: “Having modern, welcoming amenities in Melton Mowbray is an essential component of enhancing our town for both residents and visitors alike.

“We are committed to investing in and developing Melton as an attractive place to live, work and visit and building upon our already excellent offering for tourism in the Rural Capital of Food.”

The former St Mary’s Way block was demolished in the summer to make way for the new block while work is ongoing to complete a range of environmental improvements alongside the toilets on Wilton Road. The existing Wilton Road public lavatories remain open during the building work.

As well as improving facilities for residents and visitors the new semi-automated toilets will also provide an ongoing saving of £60,000 per year for Council Tax-payers, say the council.

Due to the conditions in the contract for the new loos, the council has not had to pay any additional costs during the delayed build.