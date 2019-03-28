New family services set to be launched in Melton

New services supporting children and families in Melton will begin next week.

Leicestershire County Council has come up with a reorganised set-up which focuses on helping the most vulnerable families across the county.

Services in Melton will be delivered from The Edge community centre, on Dalby Road, and a new location, Venture House, on Asfordby Road.

Existing children’s centres, The Cove, on Sysonby Street, and Fairmead, on Drummond Walk, will eventually close although they will remain open for services in the short term until the current lease runs out.

The new Children and Families Wellbeing Service, starting on April 1, is aimed at supporting children and young people aged up to 19 and their families and, by using 19 fewer buildings across Leicestershire, County Hall will save £1.5million on its pressurised budget.

Four existing services are being combined in the new offering - the Children’s Centre programme, Supporting Leicestershire Families (SLF), Youth Offending Service (YOS) and Information, Support and Assessment teams.

Ivan Ould, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “This new service will provide targeted support to families in need in a more joined up way; making the most of our staff and resources and bringing down costs by avoiding duplication.

“Although some children’s centres will be closing by March 31, we are busy working with partners and organisations in local areas to ensure we are still delivering services in local communities.

“We understand that children’s centres are valued so where we can, we will make sure that whatever the centres become they will continue to support local children, families or communities in some way.”

When it met last summer, the council’s cabinet earmarked an extra £2million for supporting vulnerable people, meaning six more centres, including Melton’s The Edge, would be able to remain open than originally proposed.

The new-style service was adopted by councillors following a three-month consultation which attracted nearly 800 responses.