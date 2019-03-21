New charity shop with coffee bar set to open at Asfordby

Have your say

A new charity shop with coffee bar opens at Asfordby on Saturday morning in Bradgate Lane.

Proceeds from the store, at number nine, will go to the Stathern-based Dove Cottage Hospice, which supports people with advanced life-limiting illnesses.

Customers will be admitted from 9am with high quality clothing and bric-a-brac on sale, as well as the opportunity to enjoy hot drinks and homemade cakes.

Chris Gatfield, manager of the hospice, said: “We’re all very excited about this latest venture which will hopefully raise more money for the hospice during these difficult financial times.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for people to support their local hospice by volunteering their time or donating their unwanted items.”

For more information, contact the shop on 01664 668934.