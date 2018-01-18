MP demands police act after vicious Melton dog attack

A Melton woman whose terrier was viciously attacked by another dog and required life-saving surgery is angry that police declined to investigate the incident.

She was told by officers that it was a matter for the council to look into but fears the attacking dog, believed to be a bull mastiff which was not on a lead, could attack a child, a pensioner or another pet unless action is taken.

Blossom, a sporting lucas terrier which was viciously attacked by another dog in Melton, recovers after life-saving surgery EMN-180117-092612001

Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan is backing her case and has demanded police launch an investigation into the incident to ensure the safety of residents and their pets.

The owner of the dog declined to be named but said she was walking her two dogs on Snow Hill when the bull mastiff came towards them from the direction of Halfords and started circling them.

She said: “Being absolutely terrified I stood still but the dog attacked my little Sporting Lucas Terrier, Blossom.

“The owner, after a struggle, managed to get his dog away. Passers-by heard the commotion and came to help.

“I was in a state of shock, not only at the attack and screams of my dog, but the appalling injuries she suffered.”

One young man on the scene ran to the veterinary surgery on Kings Road and returned with two vets who immediately took Blossom for surgery at their Uppingham practice, where a 90-minute operation saved her life.

Blossom’s owner added: “The whole incident was horrific. I have been to the police station but they said it was a matter for the council although I thought I was in danger as well, and was extremely frightened.

“It was so upsetting that a dog of this size could be on the loose in Melton town centre and the police are not willing to investigate.

“This could have happened to a child or an elderly person which does not bear thinking about.”

Sir Alan wrote to chief constable of Leicestershire Police, Simon Cole, after hearing about the incident, which happened on the evening of Tuesday, January 9.

He wrote: “We have a Dangerous Dogs Act which is designed not just to respond to vicious attacks and ban dangerous breeds, but also intended to pre-empt danger when the behaviour of a dog has been identified as a serious risk.

“I should be grateful if you could confirm you will investigate this attack and take urgent steps to address the social risk this dog would appear to present.”

A spokesperson for Melton Council said: “We have written to the dog’s owner and advised that the dog should be kept under control and muzzled. We will continue to monitor any reports that do come through in case of further incidents.

“Dog owners should be aware that they do have a responsibility to keep dogs under control.

“Thankfully, most dog owners do so. These incidents do not happen that often, but incidents like this one can be distressing for all parties involved and easily avoided.”

Leicestershire Police were unable to respond before we went to press.