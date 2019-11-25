Motorists warned about several road closures in Melton town centre on Sunday

Have your say

Motorists are being warned that several town centre roads will be closed to traffic on Sunday during the annual Victorian Christmas Fayre.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order for Nottingham Street, High Street, South Parade, Cheapside, Market Place, King Street, Windsor Street, Sherrard Street and Park Road.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter those roads from 7am until 5pm.

A county council spokesperson said: “The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be implemented for public safety.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this event.”