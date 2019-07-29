Motorist passes away following serious Gaddesby collision

Police say a man who was airlifted to hospital following a road collision at Gaddesby a week ago has now passed away.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle incident in Rearsby Lane shortly before 9.15am on Monday July 22.

It involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Skoda Yeti, with the van travelling towards Gaddesby and the Skoda heading in the direction of Rearsby.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 30s, was taken to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in an air ambulance but has since died.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and officers are appealing to anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken to police to make contact.

Det Con Alison Briance, from Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling in Rearsby Lane at around the time this collision occurred.

“If you were – and have a dashcam installed in your vehicle – then please get in touch.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the road and saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring.

“If you have any information, and have not yet informed police, you should make contact with us.”

A 30-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 19*383357.