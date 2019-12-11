Motorist dies following two-vehicle collision near Melton

Have your say

A motorist has died following a collision near Melton on Monday evening, police have confirmed this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident involving two vehicles on the B676 Six Hills Lane, at the crossroads with Paddys Lane.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “It happened shortly before 6pm and involved a yellow Hummer H3 and a black BMW Z4.

“The driver of the Hummer was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.”

Police have not yet named the person who died while next of kin are being informed.

The incident led to the B676 being closed to traffic for four hours.