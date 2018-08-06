Motorcyclists raise £1,000 for charities with Eye Kettleby Lakes rideout

Have your say

Motorcyclists raised £1,000 for three charities yesterday (Sunday) with a sponsored ride from Eye Kettleby Lakes, near Melton, to Wistow.

The event was the fourth annual Road2Recovery Charity Rideout, organised by paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas.

Motorcyclists head off in the fourth Road to Recovery (R2R) Rideout from Eye Kettleby Lakes to Wistow EMN-180608-104841001

The group travelled through Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Market Harborough before arriving for refreshments at Wistow Café around 1pm.

Proceeds will go to the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, the Matt Hampson Foundation and The Bike Experience, which Claire is also supporting in her challenge to complete a lap at nine circuits in the Bennetts British Superbikes series.

Claire said: “We had around 100 riders in total.

“It was a great day and I was pleased with the amount of money we raised.”

Drinks were served at the start where participants registered for a donation of £5, £10, £15 or £20, when they were also given a lapel badge, pen and keyring.

Refreshments and food were served at a barbecue when the party began arriving at Wistow around 1pm.

The photos in this story were taken by Dave Hughes