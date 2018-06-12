Motorcyclists join Ride Out to support Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern

Have your say

Bikers from Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Northamptonshire and as far away as Scotland took part in Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s Ride Out event.

Starting and finishing at the hospice in Stathern, riders took a scenic route out to Corby Glen, Bourne, Luffenham and Oakham.

Fundraiser Georgina Steward said: “With over 30 bikers taking part the day raised nearly £400, and there’s still an online auction to come next week. See Facebook for more details - https://www.facebook.com/DoveCottageDayHospice/

“The event was kindly organised by Woman Wolf Rider for the third year in a row.

“We can’t thank the riders enough for coming to support Dove Cottage Day Hospice and everyone who made the day possible.”