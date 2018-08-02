Motorcyclists invited to take part in Melton charity fundraiser this weekend

Have your say

Motorcyclists are invited to take part in a summer ride from Eye Kettleby Lakes, near Melton, on Sunday which will raise money for three charities.

The event is the fourth annual Road2Recovery Charity Rideout, organised by paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas.

Claire Lomas pictured on her Ride2Recovery charity rideout in 2017 EMN-180208-131723001

The group will travel through Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Market Harborough before arriving for refreshments at Wistow Café around 1pm.

Proceeds will go to the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, the Matt Hampson Foundation and The Bike Experience.

Claire said: “We are hoping for a good turnout again this year on what should be a sunny day.

“People can pre-register or register on the day.”

The riders set off on their way to Wistow on Claire Lomas' Ride2Recovery charity rideout in 2017 EMN-180208-131712001

Those who want to take part can pre-register before 11pm tomorrow (Friday).

For a donation of £5, £10, £15 or £20, riders will also get an R2R Rideout lapel badge, pen and keyring.

Participants can also register before 9.30am on the day at the start at Eye Kettleby Lakes, where hot and cold drinks will be available.

A barbecue is planned at Wistow when the party arrives.

Go online to www.claireschallenge.co.uk to pre-register or to get more information on the event.

This year’s event is also in support of Claire’s challenge to complete a lap at nine circuits in the Bennetts British Superbikes series.