Motorcyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in collision near Melton

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision with a car near Melton on Saturday afternoon.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) took the rider for treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the incident, on the A606 at the Leesthorpe crossroads.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 3.53pm with a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

“The ambulance service were in attendance and took the motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

“Three occupants of the car were taken to hospital in Peterborough for treatment.”

The road was closed temporarily while emergency services were on the scene.

The collision comes after a motorcyclist was killed in an incident on a nearby stretch of the A606 earlier this month.