Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after A606 collision near Whissendine

A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a collision with a car at the junction of the A606 with Cold Overton Lane this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police closed the A606 for four hours following the incident, which took place shortly before 2pm.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were called to the incident on the A606 at around 1.50pm at the junction with Cold Overton Lane.

“The collision involved a grey Peugeot car and a silver BMW motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he currently remains in a stable condition.

“No other injuries were reported in the incident.”

Pc Steve Freer said: “Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to make contact.

“Were you in the area at the time?

“Did you witness the collision or did you see either of the vehicles beforehand?

“Do you have any dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident which could assist our enquiries?

“If you have any information, please make contact with myself.”

Contact PC 674 Steve Freer on 101 quoting incident number 341 of May 14.