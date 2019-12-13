Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with car near Kirby Bellars

Have your say

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after their machine was in collision with a car near Melton this morning (Friday).

Emergency service were deployed to the incident, on the A607 near the junction with Main Street, Kirby Bellars, at 8.18am.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “The incident involved a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The road was closed immediately after the collision and was reopened at 9.50pm.”

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision.