More Melton borough schools, nurseries, community groups and businesses rally round for Children in Need

Generous people of all ages from across the Melton borough rallied round on November 17, to raise thousands of pounds for BBC Children in Need.

Schools, nurseries, community groups and businesses dressed up in spotty outfits, bakes cakes, played games and held a variety of sponsored events, in a bid to raise as much as they could for the children’s charity.

Children from Whissendine Pre-school raised �45.70 for Children in Need by having a Pyjama Day PHOTO: Supplied

Everyone’s efforts paid off as BBC Children in Need announced one of its highest fundraising totals to date after raising a phenomenal £50,168,562 for BBC Children in Need on its appeal show.

Here are pictures of more fabulous fundraising efforts throughout the borough.

Students at MV16 raised a total of �575 for Children in Need by participating in fancy dress, a bake sale, open mic performance and a photo booth PHOTO: Supplied