Members celebrate half-a-century of community actitivies at Melton church

When a new church building was opened in the south of Melton Mowbray 50 years ago this month, those present could never have expected it would become such a focal point for community activities.

Sandy Lane Methodist Church was launched on March 21, 1970 as primarily a place of worship but over the decades it has developed into a building enjoyed by people of all ages and a venue for pursuits as diverse as mother and toddler groups, taekwondo sessions and local elections.

Members of Melton's Sandy Lane Methodist Church, which is 50 years old this month EMN-201003-165401001

It grew from an initial campaign by members of the Sherrard Street and Sage Cross Methodist Churches to begin a Sunday school for families living on the Dalby Road estate in September 1963.

Classes were held in a barrel-shaped Nissen hut and attendances were so large it was decided to introduce evening services, albeit with small congregations initially.

That led to members deciding to raise funds to build a Melton South Methodist Church through paper collections, garden parties, a sponsored bike ride, car rallies, sports event and concerts.

A piece of land was purchased on Sandy Lane which was dedicated on September 10, 1966, and when the church was officially opened it featured Sunday school sessions in the mornings and services in the evenings.

Worshippers attending the first service at Sandy Lane Methodist Church in Melton in March 1970 EMN-201003-171135001

Members are planning a number of events later this month to celebrate the church’s 50th birthday.

Deacon Alison McCauley, one of the current ministers, said: “It is my privilege to follow in the footsteps of many wonderful men and women who dedicated themselves to God and the growing of the Kingdom at Sandy Lane church over the last 50 years.

“The church sprang from humble beginnings and was born out of a dream of a few dedicated people.

“They built and rebuilt the church over the years, constantly keeping an eye on the needs of the community which they serve and always looking to the future.

Rev Peter Thomas, the then minister, pictured on the day of the first service at Sandy Lane Methodist Church in Melton in March 1970 EMN-201003-171125001

“My colleague, the Rev James Skinner and I, wish everyone at Sandy Lane Methodist Church, past and present, a wonderful year of anniversary celebrations.”

The church was originally designed to a very modernistic, open plan theme which was starting to become popular at the time in the 1960s.

An extension was built in 1997 to make a larger worship area and add a porch, and a later extension nine years later added another room and improved the entrance hall giving direct access for worshippers.

The latest project has been the complete refurbishment of the toilets at the end of last year.

The service to dedicate the land for Sandy Lane Methodist Church with Rev Ron Bradwell at the microphone EMN-201003-171147001

To mark the 50th anniversary, visitors are welcome to visit the church on Saturday March 21 for a look round and tea and cake between 3pm and 4.30pm.

There will be morning worship the following day at 10am led by Rev Tony Pick, who now lives in East Goscote but who has long standing connections with Sandy Lane Church as he was brought up in Melton and was active in the early days of the church.

The style of worship there has evolved over the years and on a Sunday morning the church occasionally offers ‘café-style’ worship which is family friendly and more informal, appealing more to those who haven’t been to church for a while.

Their café-style Christingle service in December attracted an impressive 60 people, a large proportion of whom were not regulars.

Among the most popular community activities is the Thursday parent and toddler group which has been running for 25 years and is overseen by many members of the church. Eileen Tindale was the original leader and at present it is organised by Mo Moore.

The age range is from birth to school age and it runs throughout the year during term time.

Sandy Lane Methodist Church under construction in the late 1960s in Melton EMN-201003-171113001

It continues to be very popular group and serves all of Melton and district, offering many different types of play and also includes craft making, singing and other activities with refreshments. A section was recently set up for new born babies.

A toddler group also meets on Tuesdays after being launched 43 years ago because there was no provision at the south end of the town for young families.

A choir was formed in October 2012 and, conducted by John Cox, its members perform at various services, meeting every Wednesday evening to rehearse.

Among the many other groups and organisations which meet at the Sandy Lane church are Little Springers Gymnastics, the National Blood Transfusion Service, Melton Mowbray Orchestra and young people with local Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

Church member Christine Pickering said: “We are fortunate in having many people of differing ages and walks of life come through our premises.

“As a church we look forward to whatever the next 50 years hold in the life of Sandy Lane.”

Melton's Sandy Lane Methodist Church is 50 years old this month EMN-201003-165412001

The Nissen hut where Sunday School was held on Dalby Road before Sandy Lane Methodist Church was built EMN-201003-171103001