Melton Victorian Christmas Fayre: What to expect over the three days

Put this weekend in your diary when Christmas gets off to a flying start in Melton again with the Victorian Christmas weekend.

More specifically, the Victorian Christmas Fayre, held over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will feature over 150 stalls clothed in Victorian attire for a truly Dickensian market.

The event will have traditional festive gifts, local produce and hand-crafted wares to inspire visitors and residents alike to shop local and support the wealth of specialist businesses and producers home grown to Melton and the surrounding area.

There is a full programme of on stage and street entertainment throughout the weekend, including Morris dancers, birds of prey, Santa’s grotto, a reindeer visit, steam engine and barrel organ, the infamous Cheeky Beggars and Queen Victoria herself.

Organiser Sharon Astill said: “Thousands of people from across the country descend on Melton every year to enjoy this weekend event.

“The much-loved Victorian street market returns from 10am-8pm on Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.”

Free parking will be available in all of the Melton Borough Council long stay car parks over the three days and also on the first three Fridays in December, 6, 13 and 20.

Keep up to date with the trader listings and entertainment schedule at www.meltonmowbraychristmasweekend.co.uk or for further details email merakimarketsandevents@outlook.com