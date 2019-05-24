Melton town centre to get a deep clean in a bid to strike gold

Street furniture and planters in Melton are to be given a charity deep clean in a bid to help win a coveted In Bloom gold award and make the town centre more attractive.

Staff at Cleaner Communities have teamed up with representatives of Melton BID and the borough council to give the place a thorough spring clean on Sunday June 2.

Representative of Melton Bid, Melton in Bloom, Melton Borough Council, Melton Town Estate and Cleaner Communities prepare to give Melton town centre a spring clean EMN-190524-125133001

It is hoped the initiative will provide that added extra which enables Melton In Bloom’s team to strike gold in this year’s annual East Midlands In Bloom competition, with juding due to take place in July.

Lee Freer, one of the owners of Cleaner Communities, said: “We are really happy to be able to provide our assistance in the build-up to the Melton In Bloom judging.

“Myself and my business partner, Peter Wakefield, created this business, as the title suggests, to make our community cleaner.

“We are passionate for the town to stay clean and be at its best and it would be great to see it get gold in the judging.

“We feel our equipment and time given can get the streets again looking in a good way, with the deep cleaning of the planters and street furniture and getting the grime taken off areas of the judging where the town was marked down on previously.”

Shelagh Core, Melton BID Manager said: “We are very grateful for the support given by Cleaner Communities in deep cleaning key parts of the town’s pedestrian area next weekend.

“It will really make a significant difference to the visual appearance of the town centre and will only further enhance the new planting displays being planted

up throughout the town at the beginning of June.

“As Melton in Bloom goes for Gold in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition, it is incredible to see the invaluable support that is being received by businesses and the community.”

To support Melton in Bloom’s entry into the competition this year, the BID is again sponsoring the town’s summer planting and watering.

To dress the town spectacularly, the BID is also offering businesses within the judging area a free galvanised bucket, in the hope that they will be able to plant them up and display for judging in July and also throughout the year.

Melton in Bloom’s theme this year is ‘Our Town’, incorporating the borough’s coat of arms colours of red, yellow, white, green and black.

The town’s planters will all be planted up in the distinctive colours at the beginning of June and judging will take place in the first two weeks of July.

Chair of Melton in Bloom, Sue Herlihy, said: “I would like to thank, on behalf of Melton in Bloom, all the businesses, residents and community groups which are coming together and playing an invaluable role in presenting a clean, colourful town for the judges in our efforts for Gold this year.”

East Midlands In Bloom judges will walk the following route through town: Parkside Heritage Garden, Mucky Lane, Kings’ Highway, town parks, St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Market Place, King Street, Medieval Garden, High Street, Memorial Gardens, Wilton Road, Leicester Road, Egerton View, Gretton Court, Wilton Road, Nottingham Road, Kipling Drive, Tennyson Way, Scalford Road, Redwood Avenue, Melton Country Park.