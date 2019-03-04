Melton town centre road closed as Storm Freya rips through

Storm Freya ripped through Melton last night (Sunday) causing a town centre road to be closed to traffic because of the dangers of falling debris.

Town firefighters were deployed to Brook Street after reports that slates were falling from the roof the Arla Foods Tuxford and Tebbut dairy.

Melton police said the road was closed to motorists and pedestrians and that officers and firefighters attended the scene due to the unstable roof of the premises.

It was finally reopened at 11pm and no-one is believed to have been injured by any falling debris.

A spokesperson for Arla told the Melton Times: “Two metal tiles which sit on the roof came down in the high winds.

“Police officers and the fire brigade cleared the road while roofers went up to check the safety of the roof.

“There was no significant damage to our roof and no damage appears to have been caused to property in the street.”

Residents across the borough have been dealing with fallen tree branches today in the aftermath of Storm Freya.

Leicestershire County Council’s highways teams have been out today clearing trees and branches which fell during the high-powered gusts on Sunday night.

The authority’s crews were on standby overnight, ensuring the safety of people in Leicestershire while keeping the roads moving.

Emergency gangs dealt with 18 call-outs to remove trees blocking the roads across Leicestershire overnight on Sunday and a further eight on Monday.

Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Our teams have been very busy dealing with the aftermath of Storm Freya, clearing roads and footpaths where trees and branches have fallen.

“They are continuing to work hard to ensure that the trees are cleared away as soon as possible and disruption to the roads and footpaths is kept to a minimum.”

The authority is also encouraging residents to check for any unusual changes in their trees following the storm.

People are asked to check for any cracks in the tree which were not there a day or so ago, cracks or humps in the soil which were not there before the weekend and any hanging branches in the tree which could fall.

If those signs of damage are present, residents should contact a competent and reputable tree surgeon.

Fallen trees obstructing the highway can be reported by calling County Hall on 0116 305 0001.