Melton to be lit up by new green-friendly LED lighting this Christmas

New LED lighting for the Melton town centre Christmas festivities and for the borough council offices will save the Council Tax-payer money and also be more environmentally-friendly than the system it replaces.

That was the message from the council as it announced it had secured a new contractor and lighting scheme for the seasonal displays and for the outside of its Burton Street offices on Parkside.

The new office lights enable the authority to light up the building in a variety of colours to show support for special days and events and on Friday they turned red to support the launch of this year’s Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Council leader, Joe Orson, said: “I am delighted that we will have new lights both at Parkside and for the festive period in the town centre.

“The new lighting features are LED so they reduce our energy costs as well as being environmentally friendly in line with our recently declared climate emergency.

“The town centre lights will create a festive look and feel to the town which we hope will encourage people to shop locally as well as attracting visitors to see what Melton has to offer.”

The Christmas festivities begin on November 29 in the town centre with the council collaborating with the Melton BID to ensure a jam-packed entertainment schedule for the traditional lights switch-on event.

Entertainment starts at 9am with live performances from schools, choirs, bands and local artists, while Santa’s Grotto will run from 4pm to 7pm.

The festive atmosphere continues with street entertainment, late night shopping, and a fireworks spectacular.

Lights switch-on is at 6.45pm with the Mayor, Councillor Malise Graham, Senior Town Warden, Ian Wilkinson, and the cast from Melton Theatre’s Christmas pantomime.

The Christmas lights switch is part of the festivities being held over the Victorian Christmas Fayre weekend.

Free car parking will be available in the long stay car parks at Burton Street, Scalford Road and Mill Street on the Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30.