Melton teenager, 15, secures place at musical theatre school

A Melton teenager who cherishes the performing arts has taken a big step towards securing a future career in the industry he loves.

Lucas Ward, (15), has been offered a place at the Emil Dale Academy in Hitchin after he has sat his GCSEs at John Ferneley College this summer.

The academy auditioned 3,000 youngsters from across the UK and Europe, and the fifteen-year-old is one of just 34 pupils to get into the sixth form.

Mum Maria Ward said: “We’re so proud of what he has achieved through sheer dedication to what he loves. Of course it will be hard to see him fly the nest but we truly believe he’s going to the best place for what he wants to achieve. We’ll support him all the way.”

Year 11 student Lucas has been performing professionally since he was eight at The Curve and Nottingham Theatre Royal, but really enjoys amateur dramatics at Melton Theatre. He has recently starred as Nathan in The Melton Musical Theatre Company’s production of The Fully Monty and Cosmo in SKY Theatre’s Singin’ In The Rain musical.

Other success that Lucas has had include winning John Ferneley College’s award for drama, receiving a Rotary achievement award and being an arts category finalist in last year’s Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Young People Awards.