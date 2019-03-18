Melton swimmers make a big splash to raise lots of cash for charity

Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre resounded to cheers and shouts of encouragements as friends and family supported this year’s Swimarathon on Saturday.

This was the 19th time local teams from schools, families, work colleagues and clubs took up the challenge to raise as much sponsorship as possible to contribute to the charities nominated by Melton Mowbray Lions Club.

Mayor of Melton Pru Chandler officially kicks things off PHOTO: David Robb

Event organiser Sabrina Tate was thrilled when it was announced that £5,347 had been pledged by the close of the afternoon.

24 teams took part, comprising of 140 swimmers. Kris Zbaraski’s team the Wed.Nighters 1 swam the most lengths with 215 lengths in 55 minutes.

The average number of lengths swam by each team was 127, with Bob Well’s Melton Mencap Marvels team pledging the most money on the day.

Sabrina said: “Several schools entered teams, which helps the children understand how they can contribute to their community.

The Mencap Marvels are all set to go PHOTO: Tim Williams

“St Francis Catholic Primary School entered four teams so the sound levels rose as they encouraged each other to do well.

“One team called ‘Float like a butterfly, swim like a brick’ comprised members from a local boxing team, and even though they admitted to not being the best swimmers gave it their all and were voted by the general public as having the most amusing team name.

“Another team called the Awesome Foursome turned out to only have two team members but four legs and achieved a wonderful 106 lengths.

“Helen’s Heroes was a group of fledgling swimmers that train on Tuesday night at the pool, one member had only been swimming for eight months and despite her nerves thoroughly enjoyed this group event, which demonstrated the camaraderie and fun at the heart of the Swimarathon.”

Jess Tate and Tony Eaves keeping an eye on things PHOTO: Tim Williams

Mrs Tate said that these are just a few of the stories that she heard throughout the day, and she would like to express her thanks to everyone who gave up time to take part, or supported the Lions Swimarathon in other ways.”

The sponsors who underpinned the event included Melton Mowbray Building Society (main), Stephen Jeal - NFU Mutual (lane), HSSP Architects Ltd (lane), Oldham Marsh Page Flavell (lane), Foxwise Accountancy Ltd (lane), Jeld-Wen (lane), Nottingham Building Society (lane), WT Hume & Son Ltd (lane), B & H Midland Services (posters), Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco (food and drink), Costco, Twinlakes and Aldi (fundraising).

The beneficiaries this year are Melton Mencap, Hope Against Cancer, Lions projects and the Mayoral charities, Rainbows Children’s Hospice and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

A presentation evening will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at Melton Council’s Parkside offices, from 6.30-8pm. All swimmers, their families and the sponsors are welcome.

The Supersonic Swordfish team from St.Mary's School PHOTO: Tim Williams

Melton Swimming Club lifesavers discuss tactics PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Wibbly Wobbly Walruses get their session under way PHOTO: Tim Williams