Melton Sports fundraiser with sports massage therapist Vicki Hurrell raised a fantastic £260 for Sport Relief.

A signed Leicester Tigers jersey was auctioned off while customers made donations in return for a mini treatment or healthy bake.

There was a bingo game for a free half-hour sports massage with Vicki and a sweepstake for a £25 shop voucher.

Customers had to guess how many steps owner and keen runner Michael Cooke would take to run around Rutland Water - the answer was 21,502!