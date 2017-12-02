Melton Slimming World leader meets TV’s Stephen Mulhern

A dieting champion was congratulated for all her hard work by a popular TV presenter.

Mandy Knapp, who manages Slimming World groups in Melton, met with Stephen Mulhern, famous for being the face of ITV programmes likes Catchphrase and Britain’s Got More Talent, at the annual Slimming World Awards.

Also presenting the ceremony was Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, the founder of Slimming World.

Mandy said: “I couldn’t be prouder of all the members in Melton.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.”

The awards ceremony was a special way to round off 2016, which has been very successful for the Melton group.

Stephen said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves were so inspirational.”