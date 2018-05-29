Melton Show and Festival draws massive crowds once again as hundreds attend

Have your say

The town descended into Play Close at the weekend for the return of the bank holiday Melton Show and Festival.

Hundreds enjoyed the thrills and spills of the fun fair on Saturday with the Melton Days shows happening on Sunday and Monday.

Bad hair day on the fun fair ride PHOTO: Tim Williams

Organisers the Wood family said: “We had more people attend on the Monday than ever before.

“We very much want to keep Melton Show and Festival going and keep boosting it year after year.”

The attraction highlights this year included the Starlight Theatre School, Moto Stunts International, American wrestling, dog show and free children’s entertainment area.

“On Saturday we had the fun fair open from 12noon to 5.30pm, said the Woods’.

Julia Fox puts her Cocker Spaniel 'Pepper' through her paces on the Crazy Dogs agility course PHOTO: Tim Williams

“It was a nice day with plenty of people in the park.

“We gave out two for one tokens for the rides.

“Thank you to all the shops who helped advertise for us.

“The feedback we have had in person and on Facebook has been very positive. Our traders all enjoyed themselves and have re-booked for next year so that is good.”

Melton Show and Festival in full swing PHOTO: Tim Williams

The organisers think that more local people attended on Sunday with lots of families coming from further afield on Monday.

Hot dogs for a hot day PHOTO: Tim Williams

Rowan Ley shows off his trick bicycle skills at the Feet First entertainment arena PHOTO: Tim Williams